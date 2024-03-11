We’re 70% Ready For 2024 Hajj Exercise – Nahcon

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), yesterday said preparations for the 2024 Hajj exercise has reached about 70 per cent. Its Chairman, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad-Arabi, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, that the commission would ensure a successful Hajj exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmad-Arabi was in the state for a facility tour at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport and the Kebbi Hajj camp.

The tour is to ascertain the suitability of the airport to be one of the centres for the airlift of pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj operation. He said: “So far so good, we are almost 70 per cent ready, and we are not late, nobody should feel discourage and nobody should fear. “Once you have paid and it has been acknowledged, within no time we will get to the next stage, which will be the issuance of the visas.”