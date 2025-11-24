Werder Bremen Considering Move For Taiwo Awoniyi

The outlet stated that Awoniyi “Is getting closer to Werder Bremen” and that the German club “wish to sign the Nigeria international very soon.”

Africafoot also reported that the Ilorin-born striker is no longer part of the plans of Forest after a meeting held this week between both parties concluded that the club would not stand in his way if a satisfactory offer is submitted in January.

“Awoniyi is no longer part of Nottingham Forest’s main plans. A meeting was held this week between the club and the player’s representatives, and it was concluded that Forest will not prevent him from leaving in the winter window if a satisfactory offer arrives.”

The outlet further explained that Forest is working behind the scenes to recruit a new attacker this winter to support Igor Jesus. It also stated that the player wants to “regain significant playing time at a new club.”

While he prefers to remain in the Premier League, it added that “no other English club has yet shown interest in signing him”, although he has a concrete option in Germany.

Werder Bremen manager Horst Steffen is also said to hold the Nigerian striker in high regard. Africafoot’s information stated that the coach “greatly appreciates the powerful and athletic Nigerian attacker and would be ready to make him a key figure in his attacking line if an agreement is reached between Bremen and Nottingham Forest”.

Despite interest from two Premier League clubs and several Championship sides, Awoniyi is understood to prefer top-flight football, and no English club has yet made a concrete move.

The striker has reportedly built a stable family life in England, where his wife, children and extended family are fully settled.

While he remains open to opportunities abroad, his preference is to stay in the Premier League if the right offer arrives. For now, Bremen appear the most advanced option as the winter window approaches.