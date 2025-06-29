Wenger Snubs Messi, Hails Olise As Top Performer At Club World Cup

Former Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger, has stirred debate in the football world after naming Bayern Munich star, Michael Olise, as the standout performer of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, snubbing Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in the process.

Speaking ahead of Inter Miami’s crucial Round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday evening, Wenger praised Olise’s remarkable impact at the tournament, while acknowledging Messi’s broader influence in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Wenger, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jose Armando, said, “He [Messi] does not have the best numbers [in the Club World Cup], but he is the player with the greatest influence in the MLS. Without him, Inter Miami would never qualify. There is a significant difference.”

The Frenchman emphasised the importance of Messi’s presence for Inter Miami, underlining that the team would not have secured a place in the Club World Cup without him. However, when it comes to raw performance data, Wenger believes Michael Olise leads the pack.

“Michael Olise has the best stats in the tournament and excellent matches, but Bayern would qualify without him. Inter Miami doesn’t qualify without Messi,” he added.

Olise has registered three goals and two assists in just three appearances, making him one of the most productive players in the competition so far. In contrast, Lionel Messi has managed one goal in the same number of matches.

Olise vs. Messi – Club World Cup Stats Comparison: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): 3 goals, 2 assists in 3 matches

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): 1 goal, 0 assists in 3 matches

While Messi continues to draw headlines for his iconic presence and game-changing influence, Wenger’s comments highlight a growing recognition of young talents like Olise stepping into the spotlight on football’s global stage.

Inter Miami will face a formidable test in PSG, while Bayern Munich look to continue their dominant form with Olise at the helm of their attacking efforts.