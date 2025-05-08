Wenger Hails Pedri As Unbelievable, Compares Barca Star To Fabregas

Share

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has lavished praise on Barcelona midfielder Pedri, describing the 22-year-old as “unbelievable” and drawing comparisons with ex-Arsenal captain Cesc Fàbregas.

Speaking during a post-match analysis on beIN SPORTS following Barcelona’s dramatic 4-3 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Wenger singled out Pedri for special acclaim despite the result.

“We speak only about Yamal for Barcelona,” Wenger said, referring to 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

“But I would love to highlight Pedri. For me, Pedri is absolutely unbelievable. He puts me on my knees.”

He went on to commend the young midfielder’s intelligence and composure, calling him a complete player.

“The science of a midfielder is in Pedri’s legs and brain. Everything he does is unbelievable,” the Frenchman said.

Wenger, who is widely regarded as one of football’s most influential minds, went further to compare Pedri to one of his most iconic protégés.

“He is like Fàbregas, yes. They are comparable. In terms of authority and charisma on the football pitch, they are comparable.”

Pedri, who is on course to make his 200th appearance for Barcelona before the end of the season, has already established himself as a pivotal figure for both club and country.

The Spain international has previously won La Liga and was part of the squad that triumphed at the UEFA Euro 2020 (played in 2021).

Wenger’s endorsement further cements Pedri’s status as one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, with comparisons to Fàbregas only deepening expectations for his continued rise in world football.

