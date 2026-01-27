Wenger Blames Saliba, Gabriel For Arsenal’s Loss

Legendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has called out William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães following the Gunners’ Premier League 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Wenger said the two centre-backs were nervous and less dominant against Michael Carrick’s side. Recall that goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha gave Man United the victory against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Wenger said: “It is the first time I feel that the central defenders [Saliba and Gabriel] were a bit more nervous and less dominant than they usually are in games.

“With the [first] Man United goal, Martin Zubimendi makes a mistake, but Saliba shouldn’t be going in front of him. “He should give him support and stay behind him to have the possibility to defend the ball.” Arsenal will now face Kairat in their next match in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.