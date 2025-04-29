Wenger Backs Arsenal To Reach UCL Final, Urges Discipline

Share

Arsenal Formermanager Arsene Wenger has expressed confidence in the current Arsenal squad’s ability to reach the UEFA Champions League final, ahead of their semi-final first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wenger praised the Gunners’ defensive solidity under manager Mikel Arteta, highlighting it as a key factor in their prospects over the two-legged tie.

However, he cautioned that maintaining discipline will be critical to their success. “It is important that you have no sending off or stupid reactions at some stage,” Wenger stated.

“Overall, I believe Arsenal is very solid defensively, and over the two legs, that will have a big importance.”

Arsenal, who have reached the Champions League final only once in their history—losing 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006 after squandering a one-goal lead—are aiming to secure their first-ever title in the competition.

Wenger’s endorsement underscores the team’s potential to make history this season.

