Wema Bank’s CEO, Oseni: New Telegraph’s Award, Encouragement to Do Better

The Managing Direc- tor and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, Mr Moruf Oseni, has said that his nomination for the New Tele- graph’s Digital Bank CEO of the Year award will motivate him to continue to improve on his performance. He stated this when the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of New Telegraph titles, presented him the nomination letter at Wema Bank’s Head Office in Lagos recently. He said that nominations for awards such as the New Telegraph’s was an indication that people are watching the performance of CEOs, adding that as financial intermediaries in the Nigerian economy, banks should take their role seriously.

Appreciating the company for the gesture, the Wema Bank boss, however, said that he was accepting it on behalf of all the bank’s employees, who, he noted, are key to the success of the financial institution. He said: “I think our job as financial intermediaries in the Nigerian economy is one that we have to take with all seriousness. I have been leading this bank for slightly over a year and the aim is to make sure that at least, we run a bank that adds value to the Nigerian economy and impacts the lives of our citizenry; that is very important to us. “So we want to thank you for deeming it fit and adding me to the college of eminent people that you have given previous awards. But I’m taking this award from you not for Moruf Oseni, but for all the staff in Wema.

I tell people that without followership there can’t be leadership. So, yes, I will accept the award, I thank you very much for it. I will be taking it on behalf of our people. “What this does to people at my level is that it encourages us to continue pushing the frontiers and to do better and to let us know that people are also watching so that when we do well, you recognise us; if we don’t do well you let us know too.” The Wema Bank boss stressed the need for a collaborative relationship between the banking industry and the media, noting that such collaboration will impact positively on the country. As he put it: “I tell people that as Nigerians we sometimes don’t tell our stories well.

I tell people that America is the best marketing engine in the world. For those that have been to America, there are areas that you go to and you will be asking yourself, is this really the United States that we watch in movies? So gentlemen of the press and people in the media, it’s always nice that we project the best of our own.” Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu, said that the New Telegraph Awards were established to identify, assess and reward leaders who have made outstanding contributions in governance and other spheres of life, adding that the recognition will motivate recipients towards doing better in their various fields of endeavour.