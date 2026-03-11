Wema Bank’s Adeteye Appointed Jury Member For 2026 SABRE Awards Africa

The Head of Brands and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank Plc, Mabel Adeteye, has been appointed as a jury member for the 2026 SABRE Awards Africa, a leading recognition platform for excellence in public relations, reputation management, and strategic communications.

The SABRE Awards, organised by PRovoke Media, honour outstanding achievement in strategic communications across Africa and globally, recognising campaigns that demonstrate creativity, measurable impact, and strong business outcomes.

Adeteye joins a panel of senior communications professionals drawn from corporate organisations and public relations agencies across the continent.

The jury is tasked with assessing entries based on strategic insight, innovation, effectiveness, and overall contribution to advancing industry standards.

Her appointment comes amid growing recognition of Africa’s expanding influence in global communications practice, as public relations across the continent continues to evolve toward more strategy-driven and impact-focused engagement.

The 2026 SABRE Awards Africa ceremony is scheduled to hold on March 17 at Melrose Arch, South Africa, in partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA). More than 120 campaigns have been shortlisted from over 500 submissions spanning multiple industries and communication disciplines.

Speaking on her appointment, Adeteye described the opportunity as a significant professional responsibility, noting the global standing of the awards within the communications industry.

She said the SABRE Awards represent one of the most respected benchmarks for strategic communications worldwide, adding that African communications practice is increasingly moving beyond execution to strategic leadership that integrates cultural insight, business performance, and societal impact.

She said: “Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving on different juries across communications and marketing platforms. Each experience comes with responsibility, but this one felt different.

“The SABRE Awards remain one of the most respected global benchmarks for strategic communications. African communications is evolving beyond execution into true strategic leadership where insight, culture, business outcomes, and societal impact connect.

Adeteye brings over 15 years of experience in brand strategy, corporate communications, and stakeholder engagement, having led high-impact communications initiatives at Wema Bank and other organisations. Industry observers say her selection reflects broader international recognition of African communications professionals as key contributors to global public relations excellence.

A member of the Forbes Communications Council, Adeteye specialises in strategic brand positioning, corporate reputation management, integrated media campaigns, and stakeholder engagement across African and international markets.

She holds professional accreditations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR UK), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM UK).

The organisers say this year’s awards will continue to spotlight innovation and excellence shaping the future of communications across Africa and beyond.