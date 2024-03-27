Wema Bank Wraps Up Women’s Month With Cash Rewards To 113 Women

Wema Bank has fastened a magnificent bow on the women’s month by rewarding 113 women across Nigeria with millions of Naira in the recently concluded 8th monthly draw of its renowned 5 for 5 Promo Season 3. The draw was held in Benin on March 24, 2024, at the Naija Brand Chick Tradefair, powered by Wema Bank.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a reward programme designed to support Nigerians across the country with monetary rewards for their personal and business use.

The 3rd Season, which launched in July 2023, set out to disburse a total of N9,000,000 monthly to 120 active and transacting customers in monthly draws spanning 10 months.

In alignment with the ongoing Women’s Month, Wema Bank went steps further from hosting the biggest International Women’s Day Event in Nigeria to allocating N7,250,000—a whopping 95% of the N9,000,000 cash prize stipulated for the 8th draw, to Nigerian women across the world; all within this month.

This sum was distributed to over 100 women in cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N1,000,000 each. As evident in Wema Bank’s activities throughout the month, the pioneering Bank has inadvertently solidified its position as the bank of choice for women and a financial institution relentless in its commitment to providing useful solutions, viable options and opportunities for women to achieve their personal and business goals.

This unique draw provided a simultaneous two-fold opportunity for women in Benin City, allowing them to shop their favourite items from their favourite stores at the best prices and still stand a chance to win big in the Promo.

The Divisional Head of Retail and SME of the bank, Ayodele Olojede, said the bank’s motive for streamlining the wins in the 8th draw was to skew more towards the women. “We cannot overemphasise our deep-rooted commitment to being a support system for women so we naturally went above and beyond this women’s month.

“Through a plethora of solutions championed especially through our female-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, we have created an unforgettable experience for our women, crowning it with the 5 for 5 Promo Women’s Special.

“We’ve consistently empowered women with transformative experiences and resources all through this month and as Nigeria’s most innovative bank, it’s only fitting that we wrap up the Women’s Month on a financial note,” she said.

Reinforcing the transparency of the draw, Olojede added, “As usual, the Promo selection process was supervised by relevant regulatory authorities, so you can rest assured that we were deliberate in maintaining the random selection system while streamlining our focus to capture more women in the spirit of women empowerment and inspiring inclusion.

“I am proud to be a part of this thoughtful initiative and I implore you to seize your opportunity to secure a big win, we have two more draws to go the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 and anyone can be a winner.

“All you have to do is follow the easy steps; fund your account with at least N5,000, make a minimum of 5 transactions with your card, ALAT or *945# and maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000.

“Congratulations to our winners! As we close out Women’s Month, I take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to you as stipulated in our Mission; Empowering Lives Through Innovation.

“We will continue to innovate and create new opportunities and tailored solutions to champion women’s empowerment, financial inclusion and the success of every Wema Bank customer. Thank you for joining us on this journey and trusting us to keep up the great work. We will ensure that you never regret it.”

Wema Bank continues to raise the bar for institution-level societal impact in Nigeria. With N18,000,000 and 2 more draws to go, hundreds of Nigerians are presented with the opportunity to each win up to N1,000,000 monthly in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3.