Wema Bank Wins Commercial Bank Of The Year

Share

Wema Bank has been named the ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’ at the 2025 Nairametrics Capital Market Choice (NCMC) Awards.

The announcement was made during the awards gala held in Lagos, which celebrated standout performers across Nigeria’s capital markets.

The NCMC Awards, a data-driven platform, recognises excellence among publicly listed companies in Nigeria. Winners are selected based on key performance indicators such as revenue growth, profitability, return on equity, and shareholder value creation. The 2025 edition was themed “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s Economic Transformation.”

According to a statement from the bank, Wema Bank was honoured for its exceptional financial performance, consistent shareholder returns, and value creation. In a highly competitive ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’ category, Wema stood out for its record-breaking ₦102 billion profit before tax in 2024, strong year-on-year revenue growth, and one of the highest returns on average equity in the sector.

Commenting on the award, Moruf Oseni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, said:

“Being named Commercial Bank of the Year is an affirmation of the bold choices we’ve made to transform our business and deliver real value to our stakeholders. It’s a proud moment for Wema Bank—every employee, customer, and shareholder who has been part of this journey. As we mark 80 years of impact, this award celebrates the legacy we’re carrying forward and the future we’re determined to shape—one defined by innovation, trust, and sustainable growth.”

Wema Bank was also nominated in the prestigious ‘Company of the Year’ category, emerging as the only financial institution shortlisted alongside two energy giants.

The NCMC Awards continue to spotlight institutions driving meaningful change and setting new benchmarks in Nigeria’s capital markets. Wema Bank’s dual recognition—winning ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’ and earning a rare nomination in the ‘Company of the Year’ category—underscores its growing influence beyond traditional banking.

The bank noted that the accolades reflect its transformation into a dynamic, future-ready institution delivering impact across multiple sectors.

“These achievements further highlight Wema Bank’s momentum in 2025 as it continues to deliver on strategic goals while celebrating 80 years of banking excellence and innovation,” the statement added.

Share