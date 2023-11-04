Wema Bank Wins Best In Promoting Culture Of Innovation Award

…Gets certificate for ‘great place to work,’ others

Wema Bank has been awarded a certification for ‘Great Place to Work’ after a comprehensive assessment of the bank’s workplace practices, employee feedback, and overall organisational culture.

The award night held in Lagos, also saw Wema Bank awarded 2nd Best Place to Work in Nigeria (Large Corporate Organisation Category); Best in Promoting the Culture of Innovation by All; Best in Promoting Learning and Development Practices and The Victor Ligbago Award for Best Workplace for Millennials.

The Managing Director of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said: “At Wema Bank, our employees are the heart of our success, and this certification underscores our commitment to ensuring they thrive both personally and professionally.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Great Place to Work, and we will continue to invest in our employees’ development and well-being.”

Oseni added that the achievement highlights several key attributes that make Wema Bank stand out as an exemplary workplace, including a strong emphasis on employee engagement, empowerment, and work-life balance.

He added that the bank believes that happy and motivated employees are the driving force behind its growth and success.

“The bank fosters a diverse and inclusive work environment where employees from various backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the organization’s success and is committed to the continuous development of its employees, offering opportunities for skill enhancement and career advancement.

“As a socially responsible organisation, Wema Bank encourages its employees to participate in community service and philanthropic activities, fostering a sense of purpose beyond the workplace.

“This certification reaffirms Wema Bank’s position as a forward-thinking financial institution that values its employees as integral partners in its mission to provide innovative and customer-centric banking solutions.

“Wema Bank extends its appreciation to its dedicated employees, whose commitment and passion have made this certification possible. The bank remains committed to nurturing a workplace culture that promotes excellence, teamwork, and individual growth.”