Wema Bank Unveils Valentine Campaign ‘Evolution Of Love’

Wema Bank has launched its 2026 Valentine’s Day campaign as part of activities marking the rollout of new features on its digital banking platform, ALAT.

The campaign, themed “Evolution of Love, powered by Wema Bank,” is inspired by the recent upgrade of the ALAT app and is designed to recognise and celebrate the different forms love takes over time, extending beyond romantic relationships to include self-love, friendship and family bonds.

According to the bank, the initiative is structured to engage customers across four broad categories: singles, friends, married couples and couples planning to wed in February.

Participants are required to create a “Love Goal” on the ALAT app and share a one-minute video on social media describing how their love journey has evolved.

Selected participants are expected to receive gifts ranging from cash rewards and lifestyle vouchers to short vacations, while one couple getting married in February is to enjoy a celebrity performance at their wedding.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said the campaign reflects the institution’s customer-focused approach and its desire to connect with users beyond traditional banking services.

He explained that the decision to broaden the scope of Valentine’s celebrations was informed by the diverse experiences of the bank’s customers.

Oseni noted that the campaign aims to promote self-worth and friendship among singles, strengthen bonds among families and married couples, and mark important milestones for couples preparing for marriage.

He added that the overall objective is to ensure customers feel appreciated and included during the Valentine’s season.

According to him, “Love is central to the delivery of true customer-centric service, and as a Bank that prides itself on being customer-centric, this is reflected in the thought, intentionality and commitment we put into all we do at Wema Bank.

“It has always been clear how much we care about our customers, and this year, we decided to celebrate the journey of love across different categories that reflect the different experiences and realities of our customers, from friends and couples who have grown together over the years to lovers taking the bold step of marriage and even singles because self-love is crucial”.

“This Valentine’s, we chose to acknowledge the beauty of every love journey, and we are inviting all new and existing customerswho have a story to share. For friends and singles, our goal is to promote true friendship and self-love.

“For families and married couples, our goal is to strengthen bonds by reminding them of how far they have come. For those intending to get married, we are adding one more memorable touch to their wedding with a special artist performance.

“Our ultimate goal is for every Wema Bank customer to feel loved this season and beyond,” Oseni concluded.

To participate, customers are required to upload their video entries on social media platforms using the hashtag #ALATEvolutionofLove and tagging the bank’s official handles.

Participants are also expected to activate SAW, the voice banking feature on the upgraded ALAT app, create and fund a “Love Goal,” and carry out transactions using an ALAT or Wema Bank card within the campaign period.

Wema Bank said the campaign forms part of its broader effort to engage customers through lifestyle-driven initiatives while encouraging the adoption of its digital banking services.