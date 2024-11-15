Wema Bank Unveils Hackaholics 5.0, To Award N75m To Innovators

Share

Wema Bank has disclosed that it will award the best innovators in Africa the sum of N75 million through its startup-focused tech competition, Hackaholics 5.0.

The event, themed “Meta Idea: Capitalizing Africa’s Growth Through Innovation,” scheduled for November 27 will bring together Nigeria’s brightest innovators from universities and tech communities to pitch their digital solutions designed to drive Africa’s economic and social progress.

The event is a culmination of months of intensive competition, collaboration, and mentorship, providing a platform for youth-led tech ideas to reach new heights.

According to the statement by the bank, the theme aims to showcase how tech-driven solutions can fuel Africa’s development by tapping into the continent’s growth potential through innovation and digital transformation.

This year’s competition has engaged over 10,000 aspiring tech innovators and entrepreneurs nationwide, with 34 innovators selected to pitch their ideas at the pre-pitch stage.

According to the Managing Director of the bank, Moruf Oseni: “Hackaholics is a movement to equip Nigeria’s youth with skills, networks, and resources for Africa’s digital transformation.

“We’re excited to see how participants envision and build the Africa of tomorrow.”

Oseni added that the winning team will receive N30 million, the first runner-up N20 million, and the second runner-up N15 million, while a special grant of N10 million will be awarded to the female-led team to promote gender diversity in tech innovation.

“The competition offers winners cash prizes, grants, mentorship, industry networks, and resources to scale their innovations globally.

