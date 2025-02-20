Wema Bank To Reward 80 Customers In Daily Draw Of 5-For-5 Promo S4

Share

In commemoration of its upcoming 80th anniversary, Wema Bank has announced plans to reward 80 customers with cash prizes in the 80th daily draw of its 5-for-5 Promo Season 4.

The virtual draw, scheduled to hold on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 4 p.m., will select 80 winners randomly from Wema Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers who have made transactions using the ALAT App, *945#, or the Wema/ALAT debit card.

According to the statement by the financial institution, the 5-for-5 Promo, launched in 2019, has been a huge success, disbursing over N150,000,000 to thousands of customers across Nigeria.

The promo is designed to reward Wema Bank customers for their active loyalty to the brand and its products.

Season 4 of the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo kicked off on October 1, 2024, with a sum of N135,000,000 cash prize set for disbursement across daily, weekly, monthly, and a special grand prize draw where one Wema Bank customer will win N5,000,000.

So far, over 2,000 Wema Bank customers have emerged winners, receiving cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N1,000,000 each.

To participate in the special 80th draw, customers must make at least one transaction via the three valid channels. New and existing customers can participate, regardless of their location in Nigeria.

