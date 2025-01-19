Wema Bank To Reward 131 Nigerians In 1st 2025 5-For-5 Promo Season 4 Draw

Share

Wema Bank is set to reward 131 customers across Nigeria with N11,000,000 in cash prizes, in its first 5-for-5 Promo Season 4 monthly draw of the year in Warri, Delta State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, recounted the big picture for the promo and the impact this draw will have on the lives of the customers who will be starting their year out with cash prizes to support their personal, professional or business endeavours.

Said: “The goal for us with the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is giving back, providing support and rewarding our loyal customers, it’s been one of the key means through which we say ‘thank you’ as a Bank, and four years strong so far, it’s only gotten better with each season.

“We made millionaires in December ahead of Christmas and it was heartwarming to hear from our amazing customers how instrumental these rewards were in sorting out some bills.

Now, we are even more ready to kickstart 2025 on a millionaire note. “As a tradition, the 5 for 5 Promo continues to tour different locations across the six geopolitical zones, however, our winners are always selected from across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: