Wema Bank to Raise N39.95BN in Rights Issue

Wema Bank Plc has commenced its rights issue to raise about N39.95 billion from its existing shareholders. Subscription for the rights issue commenced on Monday, December 11, 2023, and will conclude on Friday, December 29, 2023. The financial institution is offering a total of 8,572,103,573 ordinary shares of 50kobo each at N4.66 per share on the basis of two shares for every three shares held as at September 28, 2023.

This amounts to N39.95 billion rights issue. The stock price of Wema bank opened for trading this year at N3.90 per share and it has gained N1.29 per share or 33.1 per cent Year-till-Date (YtD) growth. Interested shareholders would be able to partake in the rights issue by taking up two new ordinary shares for every three ordinary shares held as of the close of business on September 28, 2023.

The shares to be taken up by qualifying investors will rank pari-pasu in all respects with the issued ordinary shares of Wema Bank. The lead issuing house for the transaction is Greenwich Merchant Bank, while the joint issuing house if Qualinvest Capital Limited. The Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Mr. Tunde Mabawonku, had said the bank would utilise the raised capital to drive growth phase for the bank and accelerate improvements in the share price, deepen value creation, increase credit creation, increase digital play with technology acquisition and in- crease geographic expansion.

“Others include deploy one stop digital platform to strengthen digital play for the bank, increased customer acquisition and retention in the youth, SME and financial excluded segments and include valuation of financial services business because of improved size,” Mabawonku said.

The lender is expected to utilized 67.94 per cent of the funds from the exercise to deepen its retail and commercial loan portfolio for 13 months, 21.88 per cent to be used by the bank to increase its lending capacity to the SME sector for 15 months, 8.21 per cent would be earmarked to improve IT infrastructure to strengthen the company’s digital play (ALAT) for 10 months, while 1.97 per cent would be used for the rights issue as processing fees.