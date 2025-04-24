Wema Bank To Host Landmark Event For 80th Anniversary

Share

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank and the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, is set to celebrate a major milestone—its 80th anniversary, on May 2, 2025.

Founded on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank Limited by the late Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe and two others, the bank was established to bridge the gap in access to financial services for indigenous Nigerians during the colonial era.

In a statement, the bank noted that it has built a legacy of impact over the years, empowering Nigerians with quality financial services tailored to their needs.

It added that Wema Bank has continued to innovate and adapt, spearheading the future of banking and supporting Nigeria’s fintech industry.

The bank’s formidable legacy, it said, is proof that Nigerian businesses have the capacity to endure, transcend time, and remain valuable to customers, stakeholders, and the nation.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to delivering optimum value to every stakeholder beyond the anniversary celebration.

According to him, Wema Bank’s founding principle of empowerment and its creed to “be with you all the way” reflects resilience, timelessness, and continuity.

He said, “At Wema Bank, we have our creed, which is to be with you all the way. Anything that has the creed to be with you all the way simply means it is something that is built to last.

“Wema Bank rose against all odds in colonial Nigeria to cater to indigenous Nigerians and succeeded.

“Today, we are not just Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank but also Nigeria’s leading innovative bank—a testament to how committed we are to reinventing and adapting to provide value.

“On this, we will never relent. To everyone who has contributed to Wema Bank’s success story—from the founders to alumni, current employees (the Wema Knights), principal and cardinal investors, partners, customers, and every other stakeholder—I say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of Wema Bank. I wish us all a very happy ‘Wema at 80’ celebration.”

The anniversary event, scheduled to take place in Lagos, promises to be a star-studded and exclusive corporate celebration, convening generations of Nigerians for a night of reflection, merriment, and grandeur.

Share