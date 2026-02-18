Wema Bank To Host 2026 International Women’s Day Event March 4

As International Women’s Day (IWD) approaches, Wema Bank has announced plans to host its 2026 IWD Grand Event on March 4, 2026.

The bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous financial institution and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, said this year’s celebration is inspired by the global IWD 2026 theme, “Give To Gain.”

The event will be held under the sub-theme, “When Women Gain, We Grow,” focusing on the importance of supporting women and amplifying the impact of sustained efforts toward gender inclusion.

Announcing the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, reaffirmed the institu – t i o n’s com – mitment to advancing women’s inclusion and empowerment.

According to him, the bank has consistently prioritised gender inclusion through deliberate initiatives and tailored opportunities for women.