Wema Bank To Empower Women With N2m Grant At SheCan 6.0 Conference

Wema Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s empowerment by partnering with the SheCan Conference for the fifth consecutive year.

This year’s edition – SheCan 6.0, will hold on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, and is expected to host over 7,000 women under the theme “SheCan Do More.”

Announcing this partnership, the bank through its women-focused platform, SARA by Wema, said it will be awarding N2 million in business grants to support women entrepreneurs within the SARA Community.

This grant is to support small and medium businesses within the SARA Community to scale up their business. The head of Retail and SME Banking at Wema Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said:

“Wema Bank is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing the financial backing, tools, training, and networks they need to scale sustainably.

“Year after year, we’ve seen the incredible ripple effect that access, and opportunity can create in the lives of women and their communities.”