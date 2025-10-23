Wema Bank Set To Host NBC Trade Fair In Lagos

Wema Bank is set to host the NBC Trade Fair in Ikeja, Lagos, from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Whitestone Event Center.

Following the success of its Island edition earlier this year, the fair returns to Lagos with an even bigger and more vibrant experience for entrepreneurs, shoppers, and small business owners.

The three-day event will bring together businesses and vendors from diverse sectors such as fashion, food, skincare, and lifestyle, offering them an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with customers, and explore new market opportunities.

Visitors will enjoy various on-site activities, including instant account opening with Wema Bank, spin-the-wheel giveaways, and exciting prizes for shoppers who make payments using their Wema Bank or ALAT debit cards.

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wema Bank will also provide free breast cancer screening for the first 300 women attending the fair. In addition, participants can access affordable healthcare plans starting from as low as ₦1,200 through the bank’s female-focused initiative, Sara by Wema.

The Wema NBC Trade Fair reinforces the bank’s commitment to empowering women, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and advancing financial inclusion across Nigeria.