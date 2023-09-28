Wema Bank, Selar Partner to Empower African Creatives

Pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, Wema Bank has partnered with Selar, Africa’s largest creator platform, to empower African creatives and bridge the prevalent gaps in the African creative space.

According to press release, the partnership has birthed a webinar titled, “The Digital Economy and the Future of Work,” a learning and problem-solving webinar, which is aimed at helping Africans—especially Nigerian—creators to maximise their potential and leverage available resources to transform their creativity into sustainable streams of income.

The statement said that the webinar, which is scheduled for September 29, 2023, promised to illuminate the challenges and prospects that creators encounter as they navigate this exhilarating terrain.

According to a survey conducted by Selar, one in every four creators is an employer, a testament to the potential for creators not only to earn but to create job opportunities, thus bolstering the African Creator Economy as a stable and lucrative source of income.

This has the potential to reduce unemployment rates in Africa and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Solomon Ayodele, Head of Innovation & Corporate Transformation at Wema Bank and one of the speakers at the event, commended the bank’s commitment to innovation, recounting the bank’s storied history of resilience and technological advancement.

He affirmed Wema Bank’s dedication to equipping its customers with practical knowledge to help them monetize the digital sphere effectively.

According to Douglas Kendyson, the CEO of Selar, the dream is for the partnership to mark the beginning of a strong network of ground- breaking initiatives from both organisations—Wema Bank and Selar—to revolutionise the creative space in Africa and build more jobs for Africans all over the world.

He said: “I’ve been in the tech space for years now and Wema Bank has been at the forefront of innovation—from digital banking alternatives like ALAT to youth-empowering technology programmes like Hackaholics and much more—all of which have shaped the entire FinTech industry, which is why this partnership is so important to us at Selar.”