Wema Bank Rewards Top 5 Teachers with N4.5m Prizes

Wema Bank has honoured outstanding educators through its 2025 Wema @80 Teachers’ Day Campaign, celebrating teachers whose dedication and influence have shaped generations of students.

At an award ceremony held at the Bank’s headquarters in in Marina, Lagos, the top five teachers were recognised and rewarded with prizes worth over ₦4.5 million for their exceptional contributions to education in Nigeria.

Themed “Celebrating Teachers with a Legacy of Impact,” the initiative highlights Wema Bank’s long-standing commitment to investing in education and community development.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, described teachers as the unsung heroes behind every great achievement. He noted that their dedication to nurturing minds and shaping future leaders forms the foundation of strong nations.

“Today, we are honoured to celebrate our educators, the teachers who have impacted lives. We celebrate their resilience and dedication, especially as we mark 80 years of empowering communities and driving positive impact,” Oseni said. “The Wema Bank Teachers’ Day Campaign is one of the initiatives we use to invest in the education sector.”

The top winners included Abraham Ngobiri, founder of Teens-Train, who received ₦2 million; Mrs. Esther Babasola Adesada, founder of Heritage X Foundation, who received ₦1.5 million; and Ms. Taiwo Alabi, founder of Educycle, who received ₦1 million.

Ngobiri, who uses his platform to coach, mentor, and counsel teenagers, said the recognition serves as fuel to continue his work.

“For many years, teachers have given their all quietly. What Wema Bank has done today makes us feel seen and valued,” he said. “This recognition fuels our commitment to keep shaping lives.”

Adesada described the award as a major motivation, especially in a year she struggled with self-doubt.

“It’s a reminder that no matter the difficulties, you should keep doing your part. The children and even the world are observing, and it will come back beautifully one day,” she said.

Alabi added that being recognised on such a platform affirms the value of teachers across the country.

“This means a lot, not just for me but for every teacher who wakes up daily to inspire the next generation. Thank you, Wema Bank, for leading this movement,” she said.

The Wema @80 Teachers’ Day Campaign, launched in September 2025, invited students and alumni nationwide to post 80-second videos celebrating unforgettable teachers. Ten finalists were shortlisted, with three emerging as overall winners after a rigorous judging process.

Over the years, Wema Bank’s Teachers’ Day Campaign has evolved into a nationwide movement, investing more than ₦20 million in prizes and mentorship programmes, impacting over 3,000 students and 10 schools across Nigeria.