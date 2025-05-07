Wema Bank Rewards Customers With Over N14m

Share

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s longest-standing financial institutions, marked its 80th anniversary in grand style by rewarding 88 loyal customers with over N14 million in cash prizes.

The celebration, which culminated in a glittering gala in Lagos, was the climax of the bank’s ‘80-For-80’ campaign aimed at appreciating its customers’ longstanding loyalty.

As part of the milestone celebration, eight customers were each awarded N1 million, while 80 others walked away with N80,000 each.

The campaign, which commenced on April 17, formed a key part of Wema Bank’s nationwide customer appreciation initiative.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Moruf Oseni, led the charge at the gala, personally presenting the symbolic cheques to the jubilant winners.

In his remarks, Oseni described the bank’s 80th anniversary as a reflection of its resilience, customer trust, and enduring relevance.

“Reaching 80 years is a celebration of longevity and a testament to the resilience of our brand and the trust of the people we serve,” he said.

“We chose to give back in this way because our customers are the heartbeat of our success. It gives us great joy to know that this celebration is also about the lives we can touch.”

The night was not just about the cash prizes—it was also a spectacular showcase of music and entertainment.

Nigerian music legend Ayuba lit up the stage with a dynamic live performance, including a specially composed anthem for Wema Bank.

He was joined by a star-studded lineup including Davido, 9ice, Wande Coal, IB Quake, Yinka Davies, Kehinde Adolo, and the acclaimed soul artist Cobhams Asuquo.

One of the night’s top prize winners, Kazeem Lawal, expressed his joy and disbelief: “I’m still surprised! Hearing my name announced as a winner was surreal. I attended to celebrate with my bank and enjoy the music, but I left with more than I could have imagined.”

Veteran Nollywood actor Chief Femi Branch and media personality Olive Emodi co-hosted the event, keeping the audience engaged through an evening filled with laughter, applause, and emotional moments.

The red carpet buzzed with appearances from celebrities such as Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teddy A, Folagade Banks, Jay On-Air, and Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

In attendance were several high-profile dignitaries including Chief Sir Kessington Adebutu; Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Adeojo; and Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, among others.

Wema Bank’s 80th anniversary celebration served as a powerful reminder of its legacy in Nigeria’s banking industry and its continued commitment to putting customers first. The event closed with renewed energy and optimism for the decades ahead.

