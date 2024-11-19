Wema Bank Rewards 131 Customers With N11m In 5-For-5 Promo S4 Monthly Draw

Share

Wema Bank has disbursed a total of N11,000,000 to 131 customers across Nigeria in the 1st monthly draw of its 5-for-5 Promo Season 4.

The promo is the bank’s reward initiative launched in 2021 as a dedicated avenue to reward customer loyalty.

Over 3 seasons, the initiative has disbursed N153.3 million naira to its customers across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria; and with Season 4, the Bank raised the stakes significantly with a N135,000,000 cash prize slated for this season alone.

Season 4 of the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo kicked off on October 1, 2024, with a special Independence Day Draw that saw 64 customers win N5,000 each as Nigeria clocked 64.

Since the season kicked off, a total of 544 Wema Bank customers have won N5,000 each in daily and weekly draws.

The financial institution held the first monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo Season 4 at its newly commissioned branch in FESTAC, Lagos.

With an N11,000,000 total cash prize, the long-anticipated first monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo Season 4 saw 131 Wema Bank customers across Nigeria win cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N1,000,000 each.

80 customers won N25,000, 40 customers won N100,000, 8 domiciliary account customers of the Bank won N250,000 and for the first time, 3 Wema Bank customers won N1,000,000 each in the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo monthly draws; topping the standard 2 millionaires monthly in the past seasons.

Among the three millionaires were Rosemary Etim Ekpo, Onochi Akubor, Augustina Chikaodinaka Chukwuemeka and a customer from the FESTAC branch where the draw was held.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, highlighted the Bank’s penchant for customer loyalty, emphasising its commitment to not only acknowledging this loyalty but also rewarding these customers.

“For us at Wema Bank, we do not take for granted the indispensable role that our customers play in our progress and success as a bank. We are deeply customer-centric, and in appreciation for the loyalty and trust our customers continue to show us, we launched the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo with the goal of giving back to our customers.

“A deeper look into the journey of the 5-for-5 Promo would reflect how intentional we have been about increasing the rewards, optimising the eligibility criteria for financial inclusion and expanding our reach to ensure that more Wema Bank customers can win, regardless of their location.

“As a Bank, we seize every opportunity to put smiles on faces, joy in hearts and dreams on acceleration; and we will never relent. For us, it is beyond just giving prizes, it is more about the needs we are solving, the businesses we are supporting or pushing forward and the lives we are impacting, especially in light of macroeconomic challenges.

“We have impacted over 500 lives in just one month, and there are about 9 months to go with hundreds of millions in Naira, to be won. I encourage every Wema Bank customer to keep transacting via our alternative channels ALAT, *945# and card, and I also welcome every prospect to become a Wema Bank customer and begin to experience rewarding and seamless banking at its finest. Congratulations to the winners from the 1st monthly draw this season. Here are many more daily, weekly and monthly wins in the Wema Bank 5-for-5 Promo Season 4,” Oseni said.

Share

Please follow and like us: