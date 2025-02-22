Wema Bank Reiterates Commitment To Empowering Women Led-Businesses

Share

Wema Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to empowering women-led businesses in the country.

This reaffirmation was disclosed during the bank’s announcement of its 80 years anniversary campaigns targeted at supporting and rewarding its existing and potential customers across the country.

Reiterating its commitment to women led businesses and solidifying its role as a champion of gender inclusivity and economic growth, the bank also stated its return as the headline sponsor of the 2025 NBC Trade Fair, which will run across 16 states in Nigeria and internationally, supporting thousands of women, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

In a statement by the financial institution, Wema Bank, through the 2024 NBC Trade Fair, achieved remarkable success, generating over ₦3.5 billion in SME revenue and creating transformative opportunities for businesses across Nigeria.

“With eight local fairs held in various cities and a groundbreaking international edition in London, the fair showcased the power of collaboration and inclusivity.

“Over 4,450 SMEs participated, with 85% being female-led.

“These achievements reflect the tangible impact of Wema Bank’s support and dedication to fostering women’s economic growth and advancement.

“As Wema Bank celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, the stage is set for an even grander and bolder NBC Trade Fair 2025.

“This year’s fair promises more opportunities, tailored rewards, and unparalleled support for female entrepreneurs and business owners.

“With its legacy of enabling businesses and people, the 2025 NBC Trade Fair is not just a celebration of success but a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to Women empowerment.”

Share

Please follow and like us: