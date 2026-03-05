Wema Bank Reinforces Gender Inclusion At IWD Event

As part of activities marking International Women’s Day, Wema Bank has brought together government officials, development partners, professionals and entertainers to discuss women’s empowerment and gender inclusion.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; filmmaker Funke Akindele; singer Waje; dancer Kaffy; drummer Ara; and vocalist Yinka Davies were among notable personalities who attended Wema Bank’s International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 event held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Also in attendance were the UN Women Resident Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong; television anchor Olive Emodi; and actor Daniel Etim Effiong, among other guests.

The programme was anchored on the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give To Gain,” with discussions centred on the topic, “When Women Gain, We Grow.”

Speakers examined the role of investment, mentorship and institutional support in advancing opportunities for women and addressing gender inequality.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said empowering women remains critical to economic growth and sustainable development.

He cited global data indicating that a significant number of women still live in extreme poverty, attributing the trend partly to gaps in gender inclusion.

According to him, expanding women’s economic participation would have positive effects on households, businesses and national economies, adding that the bank has continued to implement initiatives targeted at supporting women within and outside its customer base.

“The global advocacy for gender equality is a fundamental pillar upon which our collective progress rests.

“As of 2025, UN Women reported that 10% of women live in extreme poverty, and this number has not improved since 2020. It is projected that by 2030, over 350 million women and girls could still be trapped in extreme poverty.

“This is not because women aren’t working. It’s a ripple effect of the gap that still exists in gender inclusion; a dilemma that plagues not just the women but also society.

“Imagine what economic prosperity would look like if every woman became economically active. This is one of the visions that drives us at Wema Bank.

“The truth is, investing in women is investing in the economy and society at large. The more we give to women, the more we bridge prevalent gaps and accelerate economic prosperity.

“At Wema Bank, we have been intentional about this, both for our internal and external customers, and the result? Thousands of women empowered to make meaningful societal impact and empower other women.

“Today, I take this opportunity not just to remind us of the importance of giving to women, but also to firmly reiterate that Wema Bank will never relent in its quest to continue supporting women, meeting their needs and journeying with them all the way,” Oseni said.

Highlights of the event included the SARA Gives to Empower Her Award, which recognised five women supporting other women through measurable initiatives and provided them with grants.

The bank also presented its He For She Award to five male employees acknowledged for promoting women’s empowerment in the workplace.

Another feature of the programme was the launch of the Wema Bank Girl Child Journal, a publication containing contributions from 80 professionals offering guidance and reflections for young girls.