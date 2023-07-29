Wema Bank Records Impressive Financial Performance In Half Year 2023

Anayo Ezugwu

Wema Bank has announced its unaudited results for Half Year ended June 30, 2023.

The bank in a statement said it achieved improved performance including gross earnings of N89.09 billion, a year y/y increase of 49 per cent (H1 2022: N59.59 billion).

It stated that interest income went up 53 per cent y/y to N76.11 billion (H1 2022: N49.75 billion) and non-interest income up by 32 per cent y/y to N12.98 billion (H1 2022: N9.85 billion).

Profit before Tax (PBT) was N12.05 billion a y/y increase of 97 per cent over the N6.13 billion reported in H1 2022. Profit after Tax (PAT) also increased y/y by 97 per cent to N10.48 billion (N5.30 billion in H1 2022).

The bank grew its deposit year to date by 19 per cent as of H1 2023 to N1,392.85 billion from N1,165.93 billion reported in the full year 2022. Loans and advances also grew by 20 per cent to N627.01 billion in H1 2023 from N521.43 billion in the full year 2022.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni said, “Our H1 2023 results saw significant upsides with profit before and after tax growing strongly by about 97 per cent.

“The management team at Wema Bank is focused on driving the execution of our current corporate strategy.

“Our embrace of technology is helping us deliver seamless best-in-class services while offering compelling value propositions to customers.

Hence, we are seeing record-breaking returns across the board. Finally, we continue to see improvements in our corporate, commercial, and retail businesses as evidenced by our strong loan growth.”

Oseni said with the improved stability in the operating environment, the Bank earlier approved Rights Issuance will be commencing this 3rd quarter of 2023.

“It has been a good half-year performance for Wema Bank with gross earnings growing by 49 per cent year on year and earnings per share at 163.0 kobo.

“In addition, our cost-to-income ratio at 72.71 per cent has witnessed significant improvement from the previous period.

“We have also succeeded in making Wema Bank an integral part of the Fintech ecosystem in Nigeria with our ubiquitous fintech infrastructure support play.”