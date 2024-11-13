Wema Bank Receives Best SME Bank, Digital Innovation Awards

Share

Wema Bank has been awarded Best SME Bank in Nigeria and Excellence in Digital Innovation at the recently held 2024 Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.

These awards underscore the bank’s commitment to empowering businesses and delivering transformative digital solutions that cater to evolving customer needs.

The Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards celebrate institutions that are reshaping the financial services landscape through impactful innovations and customer-centric approaches.

Wema Bank’s Best SME Bank in Nigeria award highlights its exceptional support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while the Excellence in Digital Innovation award recognises the bank’s success in pioneering digital experiences that redefine convenience and accessibility.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, expressed pride in the recognition.

