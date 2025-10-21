Wema Bank Partners With Davido To Bring 5ive Alive Tour To Nigeria

Wema Bank has announced a partnership with Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats superstar, Davido, to bring the highly anticipated 5ive Alive Tour to Nigeria as the festive Detty December season approaches.

Touted as the biggest stadium tour in Nigerian music history, the Nigerian edition of the 5ive Alive Tour will run from October to December 2025, with thrilling performances scheduled across five major cities, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

Further deepening its long-standing relationship with Davido, Wema Bank will serve as the headline sponsor, leading the execution of the nationwide tour and promising a rich, vibrant, and unforgettable experience for fans.

With the official hashtag #Wema5iveAliveTour, the event is already generating massive buzz, as both the bank and the award-winning artist gear up to deliver what is expected to be a record-breaking celebration of music, culture, and creativity.