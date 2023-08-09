Wema Bank Partners COREN To Drive Innovation, Technology

Wema Bank has announced a partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to promote technology and sustainable industrial growth.

The bank said the partnership would enable it to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Speaking at the 31st Engineering Assembly in Abuja sponsored by WEMA Bank, the Managing Director of the bank, Moruf Oseni, who was represented by his deputy, Wole Akinleye, said Wema Bank’s sponsorship of the event speaks to the resilience, integrity, and innovation that are at the heart of its actions.

He said, “We have learnt that the secret to longevity is to constantly reinvent oneself; as when, against all odds, we launched ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank in 2017 — an achievement that forever changed the face and practice of financial services in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge that no nation can drive and sustain economic development without Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and practice — this is why we happily accepted the invitation to participate in this event as the mandate of COREN resonates deeply with our ethos at Wema Bank.

Akinleye urged the participants to continue to play their role in the transformation of society, saying, “Let us carry with us the profound realisation that as engineers, we are not just creators of structures, but architects of hope and guardians of our nation’s welfare.

“Wema Bank will continue to breach new grounds, exceed expectations, and set industry standards and its pact with COREN is one more on a growing list of meaningful partnerships and revolutionary solutions that impact lives, businesses, and nations; steadily solidifying its position as the bank that works and supports lifestyles.”

Meanwhile, Akinleye stated that Wema Bank’s initiative, Hackaholics, a campus-based annual technology and innovation ideation event, where the best and brightest talents across Nigerian tertiary institutions were given a platform to channel their intellectual energies towards solving real-life problems in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, will continue to make an impact in the society.

“With the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0 on the horizon, more inventive, innovative, and globally impactful solutions are expected from Wema Bank.”

The COREN Engineering Assembly is an annual event that brings together engineering practitioners, consultants, contractors, and stakeholders in the public and private sectors to interact, brainstorm and develop solutions to issues regarding national development.