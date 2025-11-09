Wema Bank, PalmPay Complete First Live Transaction On National Payment Stack

Nigeria’s digital payment landscape reached a historic milestone on Friday, November 7, 2025, when the first live transaction was successfully executed on the National Payment Stack (NPS) at exactly 11:56 AM, according to the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The transaction, conducted between Wema Bank and PalmPay, represents a major leap forward in the evolution of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.

NIBSS stated that the transaction, completed in milliseconds with instant settlement, demonstrates the robustness, scalability, and transformative potential of the NPS, a national infrastructure designed to unify, modernize, and future-proof digital payments in Nigeria.

Developed as a next-generation payment platform, the NPS embodies NIBSS’s commitment to speed, innovation, interoperability, and security, key pillars supporting the country’s fast-growing digital economy.

The system is built on advanced architecture and offers instant, reliable, and high-volume payment processing, seamless integration across banks, fintechs, and other payment institutions, enhanced security, cross-border capability, and innovation.

It adheres to the ISO 20022 international standard for financial messaging, aligning Nigeria’s payment infrastructure with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive for all electronic financial transactions.

NIBSS noted that the NPS will replace the current NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform, providing greater scalability, enhanced customer experience, and improved ecosystem value.

As integration continues, NIBSS encourages all banks, fintechs, and payment service providers to complete onboarding to the NPS to deliver faster, safer, and more inclusive digital payment experiences for Nigerians.

At the launch in June, NIBSS Managing Director/CEO Premier Oiwoh described the National Payment Stack as a key milestone in simplifying payments, fostering financial inclusion, and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of digital transformation across Africa.