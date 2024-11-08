Wema Bank Opens New Branch In Gwarinpa

Share

Wema Bank has launched an ultramodern state-of-the-art branch in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The new Wema Bank branch in Gwarinpa which is opened recently is located at Chembian Plaza, 4th avenue Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The Gwarinpa branch is fully equipped with state-of-the-art banking facilities and solutions including Wema Phygital, a self-service tablet that allows customers sort their banking needs without having to see a customer service agent or representative; bringing the digital touch to the physical banking experience.

“This new branch is open to new and existing Wema Bank customers who can access a vast range of basic and advanced financial services tailored to their personal and business needs including account opening and reactivation, debit/credit card request, control and hotlist, FX/dollar transactions, over-the-counter payments and utilities, self-service via Wema Phygital.

“Form M processing and more.

As a commercial bank with national authorisation, Wema Bank continues to expand its physical reach, complementing its innovative exploits as a leader in digital banking and innovation with a physical presence, as an option for those who may want the physical banking experience.

“To locate the Wema Bank branch is Gwarinpa, visit Chembian Plaza, 4th avenue Gwarinpa.”

