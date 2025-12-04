Wema Bank Offers 20% Cashback To Shoppers At Fashion Souk 2025

Wema Bank has announced a 20% cashback offer for shoppers at Fashion Souk 2025 on all purchases made using Wema or ALAT debit cards. The event takes place on December 6 and 7 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day marketplace will showcase fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands while giving customers an enhanced shopping experience.

Speaking on the initiative, Wema Bank MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, said, “Fashion Souk has become an important platform that connects creativity, commerce, and community. This December, we are rewarding our customers with 20% cashback on transactions made with Wema or ALAT debit cards, subject to eligibility criteria.”

Customers can also open accounts on-site, fund them, and participate in spin-and-win activities for instant gifts and cash prizes.

Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head of Retail and SME, noted the bank’s commitment to supporting business growth, saying, “By offering cashback incentives and providing access to financial solutions on-site, we are helping SMEs increase sales, strengthen visibility, and scale with confidence.”

Through this partnership, Wema Bank continues to promote entrepreneurship, empower small businesses, and enhance customer shopping experiences.