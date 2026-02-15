Wema Bank Marks Valentine’s Day With Celebrity Wedding Surprise

Wema Bank has surprised a couple with a live Valentine’s Day wedding performance by award-winning singer Chike, turning their special day into an unforgettable celebration.

The surprise formed the highlight of the bank’s Valentine’s campaign themed #ALATEvolutionOfLove, which commenced on February 1, 2026.

The initiative called on singles, friends and couples to submit one-minute videos sharing how their love stories had evolved, with the promise of a celebrity performance at a selected couple’s wedding on February 14.

On February 12, the bank announced Jemil Adama and Rita Ndukwe as the beneficiaries of the campaign. Two days later, during their wedding ceremony tagged #JETA2026, guests were treated to Chike’s unexpected appearance and live performance at the reception.

The performance drew excitement from attendees and generated widespread engagement online, as videos of the moment circulated across social media platforms.

The bride and groom expressed appreciation to Wema Bank for what they described as a thoughtful gesture, noting that the surprise added a memorable dimension to their wedding celebration.

According to the bank, the campaign underscores its commitment to celebrating meaningful milestones with customers through its digital banking platform, ALAT, while fostering stronger connections beyond traditional banking services.