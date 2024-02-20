Wema Bank Makes Two Customers Millionaires On Valentine’s Day

Wema Bank has rewarded customers with a N9,000,000 cash prize in the 7th monthly draw of the bank’s 5 for 5 Promo Season 3. The bank delivered the impressive cash prize to customers as a Valentine’s gift.

The Valentine’s Day draw awarded N1,000,000 each to a resident of Enugu, Mr Okoye Ebube Solomon, and Ms Omowunmi Deborah Abimbola, from Abeokuta.

Additionally, 80 customers won N25,000 each, 30 won N100,000 each, four domiciliary account holders received N250,000 each and for the first time, four joint account holders were rewarded with N250,000 each, in the spirit of the love season.

Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, underscored the bank’s commitment to providing a rewarding and fulfilling banking experience for every customer, affirming the strategic alignment of the 5 for 5 Promo Valentine draw with the Bank’s ongoing Season of Love Campaign.

Mabawonku said: “We decided to be our customers’ Val all through this Season of Love and for Valentine’s Day, we extended that opportunity into the 5 for 5 Promo. From awarding the singles, the married, the searching and non-searching, we went a step further to reward those who had translated their love into financial terms by opening a Wema Bank Joint Account—our ‘Lovebirds Account’—and actively transacting with it.

“There’s so much to win for everyone in every part of Nigeria, from our Season of Love Campaign to the 5 for 5 Promo and more. The requirements for each may vary but the fundamental requirement is, to have a Wema Bank/ALAT account and transact with it. Your loyalty will never go unrewarded and you can rest assured, you won’t regret banking with us.”

On receiving his N1,000,000 cheque, Mr Okoye Ebube Solomon expressed immense gratitude to Wema Bank for the opportunity presented to him through the cash prize reward. “I was actually on my way from work when I received the call that I had won, I was so happy! I didn’t doubt it because I knew Wema Bank had been rewarding customers before now. All I can say is Thank You Wema Bank.”

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 has rewarded a total of 840 Nigerians since the first draw in August 2023, disbursing a total of N63,000,000 to date. With 3 more draws to go, the season is set to reward 360 more Nigerians and everyone in every part of the country can win.

All they have to do is fund their Wema Bank/ALAT account with at least N5,000 monthly, make at least 5 transactions and maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000.