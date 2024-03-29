Wema Bank Launches Second FGN-Alat Digital ‘Skillnovation’ Cohort

Wema Bank has launched the second cohort of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation programme in partnership with the Federal Government to train and equip two million young people and one million MSMEs across Nigeria with relevant digital skills. Since the launch of the first cohort in 2023, over 300,000 youths and business owners have leveraged the platform as a launch pad for their business and career success.

This cohort featured 100 per cent virtual learning sessions through which participants from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were provided with self-paced online learning experiences. As Cohort 2 begins in the second quarter of 2024, the FGN-ALAT digital programme is officially transitioning to physical training sessions and the curriculum will cover key digital skills that include software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing and product design, among others.

This phase of the programme will be executed via FGN-ALAT digital hubs, which will be set up in the different states across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria to ensure that every Nigerian can access the programme’s full benefits regardless of their location.