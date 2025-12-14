Wema Bank Launches ‘12 Days Of Christmas With 5-For-5 Rewards’ Customer Campaign

Wema Bank has unveiled a festive customer reward initiative tagged “12 Days of Christmas with 5-for-5 Rewards”, as part of its end-of-year engagement strategy aimed at encouraging everyday banking activities during the holiday season.

The campaign, which runs from December 14 to December 25, 2025, is designed to reward customers who fund their accounts with a minimum of ₦5,000.

Under the promotion, 33 customers will be rewarded daily with ₦5,000 cash prizes throughout the twelve-day period, providing selected participants across the country with daily cash rewards.

According to the bank, the initiative aligns with its broader strategy of recognising customer loyalty while promoting increased usage of its digital and alternative banking channels.

Customers can participate by funding their accounts through the ALAT mobile app, the *945# USSD platform, or debit card transactions.

Wema Bank explained that the promotion reflects its understanding of heightened financial activity during the festive period, when households typically face increased spending related to travel, family commitments, and year-end preparations.

By offering direct cash rewards tied to routine transactions, the bank said it aims to deliver added value without disrupting customers’ normal banking habits.

The financial institution noted that the campaign forms part of its ongoing focus on customer-centric innovation, particularly through the use of digital platforms to provide convenient and accessible banking experiences.

The bank added that the initiative complements its wider retail banking objectives, which prioritise simplicity, transparency, and responsiveness to customer needs.

In recent years, Wema Bank has strengthened its emphasis on digital banking solutions as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion and enhance service delivery across its customer base.

As the year draws to a close, the bank said the 12 Days of Christmas with 5-for-5 Rewards campaign offers customers an opportunity to benefit from routine banking activities while participating in a seasonal initiative alongside other end-of-year engagements.

Reiterating its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Wema Bank said customer-focused programmes remain central to its approach as it prepares for the new financial year.

“Beyond the rewards, the 12 Days of Christmas with 5-for-5 Rewards reflects Wema Bank’s broader commitment to customer-centric banking,” the bank said.

“It reinforces our focus on creating experiences that go beyond transactions, especially during moments that matter most to customers.”