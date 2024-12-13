Wema Bank Launches 12 Days Of Christmas Campaign To Reward Customers

Share

In celebration of the festive season, Wema Bank has announced the launch of its Christmas campaign tagged, Wema 12 Days of Christmas.

The campaign is set to run from December 14th to 25th, 2024, bringing joy to customers across the country with exciting rewards and an unforgettable holiday experience.

The Wema 12 Days of Christmas is a reward-driven initiative designed by Wema Bank to appreciate both new and existing customers of the Bank.

Through this campaign, Wema Bank aims to celebrate the festive season by providing opportunities for customers to win amazing prizes such as gadgets, home appliances, kitchen utensils, shopping vouchers, airtime, data, special dinner treats, and much more.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, disclosed that the Wema 12 Days of Christmas campaign is the Bank’s way of spreading the magic of the season while giving back to customers who have supported the Bank throughout the year.

Oseni said: “At Wema Bank, we value and appreciate our customers’ loyalty. This season, we are spreading love and giving back.

“We want to make the holiday season more memorable for our customers. I urge all existing and potential customers of the Bank to participate in any of the above options to win incredible prizes that they can use to celebrate the season.”

To participate in the Wema 12 Days of Christmas, customers can make a transaction and watch for the “Spin the Wheel” pop-up to unlock fantastic rewards; visit any branch, make a transaction, and pick a number from Santa’s Box to claim a surprise gift or like, comment, and share campaign posts for additional chances to win exciting prizes.

The Wema 12 Days of Christmas further reflects Wema Bank’s commitment to celebrating and giving back to customers. The Bank continues to uphold the spirit of giving, ensuring customers feel valued and appreciated at every given opportunity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"