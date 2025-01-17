Wema Bank Kicks Off 2025 With N11m Cash Prize In 5-For-5 Promo S4

Share

Wema Bank is set to reward 131 customers across Nigeria with N11,000,000 in cash prizes, in its first 5-for-5 Promo Season 4 monthly draw of the year in Warri, Delta State.

Launched in 2021, the 5-for-5 Promo is a reward initiative introduced by Wema Bank to reward its diverse range of customers for active loyalty to the brand, its products, and its offerings.

The 5 for 5 Promo selects winners from the Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, via thoroughly regulated electronic live draws.

The first 3 seasons saw the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo disburse over N150,000,000 to 2,378 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, and with the launch of Season 4 on October 1, 2024, Wema Bank raised the bar, setting aside a whopping N135,000,000 for disbursement this season alone.

So far, over 1,000 Nigerians have won cash prizes in daily, weekly and monthly draws, with 540 customers winning in 55 daily draws, 550 customers winning in 11 weekly draws and 262 customers winning in 2 monthly draws; totalling over N27,000,000 disbursed so far.

The 3rd monthly draw of the season, which also happens to be the first monthly draw of 2025, is set to be held this January in Warri, and another 131 winners will emerge from the draw.

Among these 131, 80 will each win N25,000, 40 will win N100,000 each, 8 domiciliary account holders will win N250,000 each and 3 lucky customers will win N1,000,000 each, with one of the millionaires guaranteed to be from Warri, since the draw holds in Warri.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, recounted the big picture for the Promo and the impact this draw will have on the lives of the customers who will be starting their year out with cash prizes to support their personal, professional or business endeavours.

Oseni said: “The goal for us with the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is giving back, providing support and rewarding our loyal customers, it’s been one of the key means through which we say ‘thank you’ as a Bank, and four years strong so far, it’s only gotten better with each season.

“We made millionaires in December ahead of Christmas and it was heartwarming to hear from our amazing customers how instrumental these rewards were in sorting out some bills. Now, we are even more ready to kickstart 2025 on a millionaire note.

“As a tradition, the 5 for 5 Promo continues to tour different locations across the six geopolitical zones, however, our winners are always selected from across the country.

“So even though one of the millionaires will be from Warri where this draw will hold, there’s still room for 2 more millionaires and over 120 more winners of cash ranging from N25,000 to N250,000.

“The joy for us is in the smiles that are made, the stories that are positively impacted and the hope that these cash rewards bring to the winners; from students to small business owners, working professionals, and so on.

“We are all too familiar with the running ‘100 days of January’ reality that plagues a lot of us after the heavy spending that comes with December, so this draw is the perfect opportunity to support our customers beyond the daily and weekly draws that we hold every other weekday.

“I congratulate the winners in advance, and I encourage every new and existing Wema Bank customer to seize this opportunity and start transacting today. The 5 for 5 Promo is as transparent as can be, so anyone can win, provided they meet the minimum requirements”, Oseni concluded.

An Akure-based trader, Olorunshola Damilola Esther, who was one of the millionaires from the 2nd monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4 which held in Akure on December 15, 2024, expressed immense gratitude to Wema Bank for the surprise win, encouraging Nigerians to keep transacting with their Wema Bank accounts for a chance to also receive surprise financial rewards in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo.

To qualify, participate and stand a chance to win in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4, customers of the Bank are required to fund their account with at least N5,000 monthly, maintain an average minimum balance of N5,000 and makeup to 5 transactions using ALAT, *945# or their Wema/ALAT debit card.

New customers can participate by downloading the ALAT App from the Play Store or App Store, opening an account and following the steps above to qualify.

