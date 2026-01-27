Wema Bank Introduces Voice Banking Feature On Upgraded ALAT Platform

Wema Bank has introduced a voice-enabled banking feature on its digital platform, ALAT, following the release of an upgraded version of the application tagged “ALAT: The Evolution.”

The upgraded platform includes new functionalities designed to allow users to complete banking transactions through voice commands using an in-app virtual assistant known as “SAW.”

According to the bank, the feature enables end-toend transaction processing without manual data entry. The virtual assistant offers gender-based customisation and incorporates voice recognition technology, which the bank says adapts to individual voice patterns.

An additional passcode requirement is included as part of the verification process. Speaking on the introduction of the voice banking feature, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said the development was guided by the need to improve efficiency, reliability and convenience in digital banking.