Wema Bank Inaugurates 12 Days Of Christmas Campaign To Reward Customers

In celebration of the festive season, Wema Bank, has announced the launch of its Christmas campaign tagged Wema 12 Days of Christmas.

The campaign is set to run from December 14 to 25, bringing joy to customers across the country with exciting rewards and an unforgettable holiday experience.

The Wema 12 Days of Christmas is a rewarddriven initiative designed by Wema Bank to appreciate both new and existing customers of the Bank.

Through this campaign, Wema Bank aims to celebrate the festive season by providing opportunities for customers to win amazing prizes such as gadgets, home appliances, kitchen utensils, shopping vouchers, airtime, data, special dinner treats, and much more.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni, disclosed that the Wema 12 Days of Christmas campaign is the Bank’s way of spreading the magic of the season while giving back to customers who have supported the Bank throughout the year.

Oseni said: “At Wema Bank, we value and appreciate our customers’ loyalty. “This season, we are spreading love and giving back.”

