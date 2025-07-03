New Telegraph

July 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wema Bank Gives…

Wema Bank Gives Out N3m Grants To 3 MSMES’s At Lagos Leather Fair

Wema Bank has disbursed business grants totalling N3 million to the top three Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) who emerged winners in a business pitch competition at the Lagos Leather Fair 2025.

The top three winners of the business grants are EwaOluwa Morenikeji of House of Ewa Limited, Joy Fache James of Paciencia, and Fatima Yusuf of House of Zibima; all of whom won N1 million each.

Receiving her cheque, one of the winners, Morenikeji, shared some insight into the specific aspects of her business where she would be channeling the N1 million grant to, appreciating Wema Bank for supporting the growth of her business.

She said: “I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity to put my business out there and get the support I need to scale. “This is definitely going to impact my business.

I intend to use this money to expand my business, get better machinery and ensure that our output continues to get better and better.

“This will help my business growth and I thank Wema Bank for thinking of small businesses like mine and supporting us.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Senate Passes Bill Renaming Agricultural College In Benue
Read Next

Minister Commissions Multi-Billion Naira Rebuilt Digital Park In Kano