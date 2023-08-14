Wema Bank, enza group partner to boost e-commerce payment acceptance

Enza, the new disruptor in the African payments market over the weekend announced its strategic partnership with Wema Bank. According to a press release, through the partnership, enza will engineer its innovative payment orchestration solution to expand Wema’s ecommerce payment capabilities, thereby improving the quality of service to merchants, enhancing payments security, increasing service reliability, and significantly reducing operating costs through transaction optimisation.

The statement said that Wema Bank would leverage enza’s payment orchestration capability to further enhance the bank’s existing ecommerce payment services. The pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, Wema Bank is also one of Nigeria’s most renowned banks, the statement said, adding that the partnership is a further step in the bank’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing their position at the forefront of payment innovation in Nigeria.

Specifically, the statement said: “The enza payment orchestration service will offer an array of benefits to Wema customer businesses and individuals alike, merchants will gain access to an improved suite of payment processing features, enabling them to accept a wider range of payment options, including all payment cards, e-wallets, and more. The streamlined and resilient payment processes will ensure quick and hassle-free transactions, enhancing the overall customer experience for those making and accepting payments.”

Commenting on the alliance with Wema Bank, the CEO of enza, Hany Fekry, said: “Our mission is to simplify payments across the region, thereby enabling seamless and secure transactions across the Middle East and Africa. This new partnership with a premier Nigerian bank further accelerates our progress towards that goal.” Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, said the partnership would empower the bank’s clientele to embrace a wider spectrum of payment alternatives, encompassing diverse payment cards, e-wallets, and more. According to him, the streamlined and resilient payment processes will ensure the swift and hassle-free completion of transactions, thereby enriching the holistic customer experience for both payment initiators and recipients.