Wema Bank Empowers Over 40 SMEs For Export Trade Academy

Wema Bank has equipped Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with essential skills, insights, and resources for entering and thriving in the global market.

The Wema Export Trade Academy, which hosted over 40 participants in its first cohort, highlighted the bank’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s economic landscape by opening new global opportunities for local businesses.

The Academy provides hands-on support for SMEs tackling critical challenges in international trade. The programme was facilitated by Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo and Dr. Nduka Udeh, and delved into key areas of export documentation, compliance, financial planning, and risk management.

Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the export process, including the financial needs of exporters, global buyer expectations, and identifying potential international buyers.

As a result, these SMEs now have the tools to approach global markets with greater knowledge, confidence, and strategy.

