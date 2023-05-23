Wema Bank employees donate chairs, tables to school

Wema Bank has made a substantial donation of chairs and tables to Isale Eko Grammar School, according to press release issued by the lender.

The statement said that the gesture, which is a testament to “Wema Bank’s unwavering commitment to community development,” was made possible through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, the “Salary for Love” campaign.

It stated that the campaign saw Wema Bank’s compassionate staff members contributing their salaries, and leaving a lasting impact on the lives of others.

According to the statement, the culmination of the initiative took place on the 19th of May, 2023, at Isale Eko Grammar School with the donation of the furniture, which the bank said will transform the learning environment and create a haven of comfort and inspiration for the students as they embark on their academic journeys.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Uchenna Obazeh, the Head of Credit Risk Management at Wema Bank, emphasised the bank’s firm belief in the transformative power of education.

He commended the unwavering dedication of Wema Bank’s staff members and their resolute commitment to supporting education within the community.

According to him, “Through the ‘Salary for Love’ initiative, our employees have showcased their exceptional devotion to shaping a brighter future through education.

“We are humbled to contribute to the growth and development of Isale Eko Grammar School, as we remain steadfast in our mission of corporate citizenship.”

Dr. Mukaila Olatoye, the Principal of Isale Eko Grammar School, expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the institution, recognizing the profound influence this generous donation will have on the students’ educational pursuits.