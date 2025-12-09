Wema Bank Emerges Overall Winner Of Nigeria Bankers Game 2025

Wema Bank has emerged overall winner of the Nigeria Bankers Game (NBG) 2025 Grand Finale, securing its fourth consecutive championship and setting a new industry record.

The bank dominated the competition with nine gold medals across multiple events, including Table Tennis (Female Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles), Volleyball, Scrabble, Video Games, 100m Female, 200m Female, and the 4x100m Female Relay.

Wema Bank’s Oluwaseun Adewunmi was named the Overall Outstanding Athlete of NBG 2025, honoured for her exceptional performances and remarkable discipline and resilience.

Managing Director and CEO, Moruf Oseni, described the achievement as a significant milestone, especially as the bank marks 80 years of service. He praised the team’s passion and commitment, stating that the victory reflects Wema Bank’s culture of excellence.

Adewole expressed gratitude for her recognition, calling it a shared victory made possible by her teammates and the bank’s support.

Wema Bank reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and continuous growth, noting that the historic win underscores its dedication to fostering resilience, innovation, and collaboration across the institution.