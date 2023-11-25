Wema Bank Emerges Overall Winner At Nigeria Bankers Games 2023

Wema Bank has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian Bankers Games (NBG) 2023, maintaining the winning streak for the second year.

The grand finale of the annual sporting event, held at the University of Lagos Sports Center, saw the defending champions defeating other competing banks to emerge as the overall winner.

The games kicked off on the 21st of October, and on the journey to the finals, Wema Bank led from the group stages to make it to the finals in the track and field events and virtual games.

Each competition was a standoff against other banks. With every institution vying for points and positions, Wema Bank navigated challenging hurdles, emerging victorious with the highest number of gold and silver medals from major games such as football, volleyball, table tennis, chess, scrabble, lawn tennis, and athletics, to the non-conventional categories such as FIFA and Mortal Kombat.

Wema Bank finished with a total of 23 medals, a testament to the dedication and skill of the athletes, further solidifying its reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the banking industry.

For the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, the excellent performance of the team is an affirmation of the value the bank places on teamwork. He says, “Wema Bank’s victory is not just about numbers on a scoreboard, it is about the values we uphold, the spirit we embody, and the legacy we carry forward. We are not just champions; we are the architects of a narrative that goes beyond the playing field.”

At the end of the competition, Wema Bank’s Regional Manager, Lagos Mainland, and Sports Team Manager, Kayode Osumah, attributed the Bank’s winning streak in the Bankers Games to the indomitable spirit that defines it as a beacon of excellence.

He said, “Wema Bank has won it back-to-back for the first time in the history of the bankers’ games, and we did this with all the vigour, strength, and might, earning bragging rights because we always deliver.”

