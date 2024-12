Wema Bank Emerges Overall Winner At Nigeria Bankers Game 2024

Share

Wema Bank has reaffirmed its dominance by emerging as the Overall Winner at the just-concluded Nigeria Bankers Game (NBG) 2024 Grand Finale.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating: “Winning the Nigeria Bankers Game for the third time in a row is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the resilience, teamwork, and dedication of our staff.

“At Wema Bank, we are not just about financial innovation; we are enablers of dreams and champions of holistic development.

“This victory underscores our belief in empowering our people to excel in every aspect of life. Congratulations to all our athletes for their exceptional performance. We remain committed to fostering excellence in every endeavour.”

This remarkable achievement marks the bank’s third consecutive win at the prestigious sporting event.

With an impressive tally of 10 gold medals. Wema Bank clinched victories across various categories, including Table Tennis (Female Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles), Volleyball, Scrabble, Video games, 100m Female, 200m Female, and the 4x100m Female Relay.

This year’s NBG also celebrated individual brilliance, with Bukky Olorunmaye, one of Wema Bank’s standout athletes, earning the title of Nigeria Bankers Game 2024 Female Athlete of the Year.

Her outstanding performance across multiple disciplines underscores her dedication and resilience, making her a shining example of excellence.

The Nigeria Bankers Game serves as a platform to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition among Nigeria’s leading banks. It brings together athletes and staff across the financial sector to compete in various sports, showcasing the resilience, talent, and unity that define the industry.

For Wema Bank, this year’s stellar performance further solidifies its reputation as a champion both on and off the field. Through its success in sports, the bank highlights its commitment to promoting teamwork, discipline, and resilience—qualities that also define its daily operations and customer-first approach.

Reacting to her recognition as the Female Athlete of the Year, Bukky Olorunmaye shared: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. Competing alongside so many talented individuals and representing Wema Bank has been a humbling and fulfilling experience.

“This award is not just mine—it belongs to my teammates and everyone who supported us. Together, we demonstrated the power of teamwork, and I am grateful to Wema Bank for giving us this platform to shine.”

As Wema Bank celebrates this historic win, the bank reiterates its unwavering commitment to setting the pace and redefining excellence across all endeavours.

This third consecutive victory is not just a reflection of sporting prowess but a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to fostering a culture of resilience, innovation, and collaboration.

By consistently raising the bar, empowering its people, and redefining industry standards, Wema Bank continues to lead the way as a trailblazer—inspiring others to push boundaries, break limits, and achieve greatness.

Share

Please follow and like us: