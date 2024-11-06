Wema Bank Emerges Best Workplace In Nigeria In 2024

Share

Wema Bank has set a new record as it emerged as the number one Best WorkPlace in Nigeria at the Great Place To Work 2024 Awards ceremony.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, dedicated the award to the employees of Wema Bank, whom he referred to as ‘Wema Knights’.

Oseni added that the award serves to fuel the Bank as it remains resolute in its commitment to providing an unparalleled work experience for its employees as well as a seamless banking experience for its customers.

“We are honoured to receive this award and I thank Great Place To Work for the commendable work, as well as every employee of Wema Bank, for your unwavering commitment and loyalty to Wema Bank.

“This award speaks volumes to us because it not only reflects our employees’ true perception of the Bank, it also shows us how far we have come as a Bank and challenges us to go even further in exceeding all expectations, breaking new ground and resetting the standards of excellence for the best, as we continue to provide optimum value for every stakeholder; externally and especially internally.

“As a Bank, we have become the standard for innovation and our mission to empower lives through innovation is a lifelong commitment that we will never relent on.

“Wema Bank has grown into Nigeria’s leading innovative bank and we fully recognise the indispensable role that our employees have played in bringing us this far as a Bank.

“So today, I dedicate this award to every Wema Knight in every part of Nigeria. You are the lifeblood of Wema Bank and I take this moment to reiterate our commitment to you.

“Wema Bank will forever be pro-people and we will continue to go above and beyond in providing a fulfilling, rewarding, productive, empowering and exceptional work experience for every employee.

“To our customers and other stakeholders, this award represents a charge which we have undertaken in our nature of exceeding expectations, so rest assured, Wema Bank is more fuelled than ever to go above and beyond in providing optimum value for our customers, shareholders, partners and every other stakeholder of the Bank.

“To our employees, I thank again you for trusting the vision and supporting the mission. Here’s to many more milestones and achievements together as Knights of Nigeria’s most innovative Bank, Wema Bank”, Oseni concluded.”

Great Place To Work (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture, reputed for its role in promoting healthy work culture by assessing organisational culture from the perspective of the employees, celebrating organisations that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to employee wellbeing, and challenging other organisations to improve on their employee support efforts.

Great Place To Work derives insights into organisational culture through a rigorously developed employee survey called the Trust Index Survey, and this survey has become the global standard for assessing workplace culture, leadership impact, and overall employee experience.

With this transparent method that ensures that organisations’ Great Place To Work status is determined by employee feedback, Great Place To Work endorses organisations that pass the benchmark with the Great Place To Work certification and further recognises the most outstanding of these GPTW-certified organisations at its annual award ceremony.

Wema Bank not only bagged its second consecutive Great Place To Work Certification in September 2024 but has now been awarded the No. 1 Best WorkPlace in Nigeria.

Wema Bank has made a name for itself across various verticals and areas of impact, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to empowering lives on all levels, from individuals to businesses, institutions to industries, customers and all stakeholders, with an unyielding focus on its employees as well.

The Bank continues to go above and beyond in promoting the overall wellbeing of its employees and empowering them to thrive both personally and professionally.

Share

Please follow and like us: