Wema Bank Emerges Best Workplace In Nigeria In 2024

Wema Bank has set a new record as it emerged as the number one Best Workplace in Nigeria at the Great Place To Work 2024 Awards ceremony.

Speaking of the award, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, dedicated the award to the employees of Wema Bank, whom he referred to as ‘Wema Knights’.

Oseni added that the award serves to fuel the Bank as it remains resolute in its commitment to providing an unparalleled work experience for its employees as well as a seamless banking experience for its customers.

“We are honoured to receive this award and I thank Great Place To Work for the commendable work, as well as every employee of Wema Bank, for your unwavering commitment and loyalty to Wema Bank.

“This award speaks volumes to us because it not only reflects our employees’ true perception of the Bank, it also shows us how far we have come as a Bank and challenges us to go even further in exceeding all expectations, breaking new ground and resetting the standards of excellence for the best, as we continue to provide optimum value for every stakeholder; externally and especially internally.”

